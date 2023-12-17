Police seek Bronx armed robber who stole man’s cash inside apartment building

Police are searching for a stick-up man who robbed a man inside an apartment building in the Bronx on Friday evening.

Police in the Bronx are searching for the crook who robbed a man inside an apartment building on Friday evening, authorities said.

According to police sources, an unidentified gunman wasted little time demanding cash and other belongings from a 47-year-old man at around 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 15 after following him into a building on West 190th Street and University Avenue in Kingsbridge Heights.

Law enforcement sources said the victim had apparently only just entered the premises when the suspect encroached on him from behind and stuck a gun in his back before demanding: “Give me all your money.”

At gunpoint, the robber forcibly took some $1,000 in cash and a cellphone before fleeing westbound on 190th Street. While shaken up, the victim was reportedly unharmed as a result of the robbery.

Police described the perpetrator as weighing about 150 pounds and standing about 5’10” tall. The NYPD released a surveillance image of the individual they believe committed the crime in hopes that the public will be able to help identify him and help bring him to justice.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.