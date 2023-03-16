Teen hospitalized after Bronx schoolyard shooting

Cops are searching for two gunman after a teen was shot inside a Bronx schoolyard Thursday afternoon, police confirmed.

According to police sources, officers from the 40th Precinct received frantic 911 calls reporting that a person had been shot at around 4:40 p.m. inside of Willis Playground, in the vicinity of 140th Street and Alexander Avenue. Responding officers found a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the buttocks.

Emergency Medical Services transported the teen to Harlem Hospital, where he is said to be in stable condition.

Authorities are searching for two male suspects, one wearing a black bubble jacket and black cap, and the other wearing all black clothing. Cops say they may have been driving a black sedan.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, on Twitter @NYPDTips.