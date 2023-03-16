Quantcast
Bronx

Teen hospitalized after Bronx schoolyard shooting

By Posted on
Police are searching for two suspects who allegedly shot a 16-year-old in a Bronx playground on March 16.
Photo by Dean Moses

Cops are searching for two gunman after a teen was shot inside a Bronx schoolyard Thursday afternoon, police confirmed.

According to police sources, officers from the 40th Precinct received frantic 911 calls reporting that a person had been shot at around 4:40 p.m. inside of Willis Playground, in the vicinity of 140th Street and Alexander Avenue. Responding officers found a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the buttocks.

Emergency Medical Services transported the teen to Harlem Hospital, where he is said to be in stable condition. 

Police cordoned-off the playground Thursday afternoon.Photo by Dean Moses

Authorities are searching for two male suspects, one wearing a black bubble jacket and black cap, and the other wearing all black clothing. Cops say they may have been driving a black sedan. 

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

NYPD investigate the scene.Photo by Dean Moses

