Three men sought for breaking woman’s jaw in brutal Bronx attack: NYPD

The NYPD is looking for a trio who broke a woman’s jaw during an altercation in the Bronx.

Police say that at 9:14 p.m. on May 18, officers from the 49th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding a woman assaulted at the corner of Lydig Avenue and White Plains Road. Upon their arrival, officers found a 37-year-old woman with a broken jaw.

The victim told police that she had gotten into an argument with an unknown man that turned physical when two other unknown men pushed her to the ground. The three suspects kicked and punched the victim several times in her face and body before fleeing the scene to parts unknown.

Paramedics took the victim to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi where she has since been treated and released.

Police released photos and a video of the suspects taken from nearby surveillance footage:

The three suspects are described as men with medium complexions. The first suspect, described as having brown eyes, short dark hair and a medium build, was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a graphic on the front stating (Legends never die), a blue baseball cap, gray sweatpants, a red backpack and white sneakers.

The second suspect, described as having brown eyes, short, close-cut dark hair and a slim build, was last seen wearing a blue, white and red hooded sweatshirt, a light-colored baseball cap, blue jeans, a black backpack and boots. The third suspect, described as having brown eyes, short dark hair and a medium build, was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, a red t-shirt, dark-colored pants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.