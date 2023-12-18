BREAKING: Twin children in Bronx found dead in apartment

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Two twin children have reportedly died inside a Bronx apartment building on Monday, police confirmed.

Officers from the 46th Precinct rushed to 240 East 175 Street at around 11:40 a.m. on Dec. 18 to discover two children unresponsive. Police sources said the twins were a boy and a girl, 5 years of age; they were pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing, and details regarding how the children died remain unknown. Police say there were no visible scenes of trauma.

A source familiar with the incident reports that a parent was at home at the time of the grim discovery.

Police are now combing over the home as they investigate the deaths. So far, no arrests have been made in the case.

This is a breaking news story, check with amNY.com later for further updates.