Bronx

BREAKING: Twin children in Bronx found dead in apartment

By Dean Moses Posted on
Photo Dec 18 2023, 2 08 23 PM
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Two twin children have reportedly died inside a Bronx apartment building on Monday, police confirmed.

Officers from the 46th Precinct rushed to 240 East 175 Street at around 11:40 a.m. on Dec. 18 to discover two children unresponsive. Police sources said the twins were a boy and a girl, 5 years of age; they were pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing, and details regarding how the children died remain unknown. Police say there were no visible scenes of trauma.

Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

A source familiar with the incident reports that a parent was at home at the time of the grim discovery. 

Police are now combing over the home as they investigate the deaths. So far, no arrests have been made in the case.

This is a breaking news story, check with amNY.com later for further updates.

Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

About the Author

Dean Moses

Dean Moses is the Breaking News Editor at amNewYork Metro and resident photographer. He covers NYPD, crime, homelessness, and anything breaking news.

