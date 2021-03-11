Victim 'floored' in apparent Bronx murder | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Responding to a late-morning 911 call on March 10 call, cops and EMS arrived at the apartment of a 38-year-old male, finding him lying on the floor. He was unconscious and unresponsive, with bruising and lacerations to his torso.

The individual was pronounced dead at the scene with the cause of death still to be determined by the Medical Examiner

Although a 27-year-old is in custody at this time, the investigation remains ongoing and cops are asking the public for any information that might illuminate and lead to arrest of the beastly criminal—or criminals—responsible.

The call came in at approximately 11:30 a.m. and the location is specified in detail as 2020 Honeywell Avenue, apartment #8, in the Bronx.

Anyone with information about the death can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.