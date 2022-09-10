Air pistol attacker shoots and injures three people in Brooklyn assaults: NYPD

Detectives in Brooklyn need the public’s help in finding their air pistol attacker who opened fire and injured three people last week.

Police said the assaults occurred within a five-minute period, from 10:55 to 11 p.m., along Wythe Avenue at the intersections of Grand street and South 11th Street in Williamsburg.

The violence began, authorities said, when the unidentified suspect in an unknown gray Toyota SUV rolled up near Grand Street and opened fire on a 28-year-old woman walking through the area. The shot struck the victim in the face, though police said it was not immediately clear what type of ammunition was used in the attack.

Authorities said the victim sought treatment via private means for treatment of swelling and pain to her face.

Five minutes later, the shooter in the SUV opened fire on two victims — a 45-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy — walking near South 11th Street, striking the woman in the shoulder and the boy in the neck. Following that assault, the suspect fled in the SUV southbound along Wythe Avenue.

Both victims also sought treatment via private means for injuries that were painful, but not life-threatening.

The incidents were reported to the 90th Precinct. On Friday, the NYPD released video footage of the Toyota SUV involved in the attack traveling along Wythe Avenue.

Anyone with information regarding the shooter’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.