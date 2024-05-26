Quantcast
Brooklyn

Armed man in Brooklyn struck by police officers with vehicle during pursuit

By Posted on
Brooklyn crime scene
FILE – Officers and police vehicles at a Brooklyn crime scene
File photo/Lloyd Mitchell

An allegedly armed man in Brooklyn is recovering at a local hospital after police officers struck him with their unmarked patrol car during a pursuit early on Saturday morning.

Law enforcement sources said the man was first observed pointing a handgun at a woman during a dispute outside a store near the corner of Sutter and Ralph Avenues in Brownsville at about 3:30 a.m. on March 26. 

Detectives from the Bronx Narcotics Unit, who were assigned to a special summer violence reduction detail in the community, spotted the incident and intervened.

“They were exactly where they were supposed to be and probably prevented a shooting tonight,” Chief of Patrol John Chell said at a Sunday morning press conference regarding the incident and a police shooting in nearby Bushwick.

Gun recovered from man in Brooklyn
The gun allegedly recovered from the man who was struck and injured by police in an unmarked car in Brooklyn on May 26, 2024.Photo courtesy of NYPD

The suspect bolted, cops said, and the detectives pursued him to the corner of East New York and Ralph Avenues, where a responding sergeant and police officer inside an unmarked car attempted to cut the man off in a driveway.

But their efforts, Chell noted, led to a collision with the running man.

EMS rushed him to a local hospital, where he was in surgery on Sunday morning. Chell said a firearm was recovered at the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing, police said.

