Armed man in Brooklyn struck by police officers with vehicle during pursuit

An allegedly armed man in Brooklyn is recovering at a local hospital after police officers struck him with their unmarked patrol car during a pursuit early on Saturday morning.

Law enforcement sources said the man was first observed pointing a handgun at a woman during a dispute outside a store near the corner of Sutter and Ralph Avenues in Brownsville at about 3:30 a.m. on March 26.

Detectives from the Bronx Narcotics Unit, who were assigned to a special summer violence reduction detail in the community, spotted the incident and intervened.

“They were exactly where they were supposed to be and probably prevented a shooting tonight,” Chief of Patrol John Chell said at a Sunday morning press conference regarding the incident and a police shooting in nearby Bushwick.

The suspect bolted, cops said, and the detectives pursued him to the corner of East New York and Ralph Avenues, where a responding sergeant and police officer inside an unmarked car attempted to cut the man off in a driveway.

But their efforts, Chell noted, led to a collision with the running man.

EMS rushed him to a local hospital, where he was in surgery on Sunday morning. Chell said a firearm was recovered at the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing, police said.