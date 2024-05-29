Beloved dachshund Milkshake dog-napped in Bronx

Beloved dachshund Milkshake was dog-napped in the Bronx and has been missing for nearly a month.

Police are sniffing around for a pair of thieves who brazenly made off with a beloved family dachshund named Milkshake in the Bronx earlier this month.

The dog-nappers entered an apartment building at Westchester Avenue and Tiffany Street in Longwood on the evening of May 4 and encountered the 10-year-old weiner dog, police say, before fleeing the location with her and leaving her family devastated.

“Help us sniff ’em out & fetch ’em,” the NYPD wrote on X.

Per surveillance video, the two pooch pilferers both had their hair dyed red, one short and curly and the other long and braided. The one with braided hair was wearing a black jacket, the other a white T-shirt.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDNews. All calls and messages are kept confidential.