A man was reportedly shot by police in Brooklyn Tuesday afternoon, early reports suggest.

According to a source familiar with the investigation, a police officer confronted a male suspect who was holding a machete at at around 4 p.m. on Nov. 1 at 202 New Lots Avenue in East New York. When the man refused to drop the weapon, the officer reportedly shot the man in the leg. Sources tell amNewYork Metro that a machete was recovered from the scene.

It is currently believed the officer is uninjured while the condition of the suspect is not yet known.

Police are advising traffic to steer clear of the area.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.