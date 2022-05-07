Brooklyn barber shop shooting leaves man dead, another injured: cops

Detectives are on the hunt for the suspect who clipped a 45-year-old man during a deadly Brooklyn barber shop shooting on Friday night.

Law enforcement sources said the murder happened at about 9:33 p.m. on May 6 at the Champions Cuts Barber Shop located at 557 Chester St. in Brownsville.

According to police, the unidentified shooter walked up to the outside of the barber shop, then pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots through the window.

Cops said the 45-year-old man was struck in the torso, while a second individual, a 28-year-old man, took a bullet to his left leg.

According to WABC-TV, it’s believed that both victims were customers at the location.

Following the gunfire, the suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Officers from the 73rd Precinct arrived moments later while responding to a ShotSpotter activation at the location. ShotSpotter is the NYPD’s citywide network of sensors designed to detect possible sounds of gunfire, and evoke a rapid police response.

EMS rushed the 45-year-old man to Brookdale University Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

The second victim was also taken to Brookdale Hospital, and is listed in stable condition, authorities said.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.