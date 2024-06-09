Suspects in Brooklyn bodega shooting still on lam after wounding two men

Police say they are still looking for at least three men in connection to a Brooklyn shooting that left a senior and young man injured inside a bodega on Saturday morning.

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Detectives in Brooklyn are still looking for at least three men connected to a bodega shooting on Saturday that left a senior and young man injured.

According to police sources, the incident unfolded inside of Canarsie One Stop Market, located 8702 Avenue L, at around 11:13 a.m. on June 8.

Officers from the 69th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the shooting, found a 23-year-old man shot in the abdomen and a 77-year-old with a bullet wound to his right leg.

Both victims were rushed to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition. Police say they do not believe the older of the two was the intended target. The motive for the shooting remains unknown and under investigation.

According to the New York Post, a truck driver who stopped by the store on a fishing trip flagged down a cop after the shooting.

“I seen the old man get shot and hit the floor. I ran to the back to get cover,” the witness told the Post.

Authorities say they are looking to question at least three people who were seen running from the storefront, one of whom was wearing a mask, fleeing westbound on Avenue L.

Police sealed off the business for several hours following the incident as they investigated and conducted a video canvas.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through June 2, according to the most recent CompStat report, the 69th Precinct tallied six shootings year-to-date, down from the eight recorded at the same point last year.