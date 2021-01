Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

New York City’s first newborn of 2021 arrived at the stroke of midnight in Brooklyn.

Little Jaxel Rodriguez came into the world at 12 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2021 at NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island. The boy, weighing 6 lbs., 11 ozs. and measuring 19 inches in length, is the third child of parents Ivett Rodriguez and Antonio Guilbert of Brooklyn.

According to NYC Health + Hospitals, the family says Jaxel is “the best gift of the new year.”