SEE IT: Brooklyn gunman causes chaos on street while chasing, shooting man

New details and video emerged on Friday night regarding a Brooklyn shooting that left a 37-year-old man dead on a busy street earlier this week.

Law enforcement sources said the incident happened at about 10:50 p.m. on July 6 in the vicinity of Classon and Atlantic Avenues in Prospect Heights.

According to police, the gunman approached 37-year-old Shannan Jackson, of Gates Avenue in Brooklyn, as he sat in the front passenger seat of a Jeep Grand Cherokee operated by a 31-year-old woman, as they were stopped at a red light.

As shown on the video, the suspect scampers along the sidewalk and then runs up to the stopped SUV, where he hurls a punch at Jackson. Seconds later, the perpetrator pulls out a gun and begins blasting, firing multiple shots into the vehicle and striking Jackson.

Cops said the female driver and Jackson attempted to exit the vehicle and flee to safety, abandoning the SUV — which subsequently moved forward and struck a steel pole beside a nearby fire hydrant.

The gunman nonetheless continued to pursue Jackson on foot, shooting the victim multiple times in front of nearby 619 Classon Ave., authorities said.

Officers from the 77th Precinct responded moments later and found Jackson shot multiple times about the torso. EMS rushed him to Kings County Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The female driver did not suffer any visible injuries, but was also taken to Kings County Hospital for a medical evaluation, police noted.

Meanwhile, the gunman behind the chaos remained at large as of Friday evening.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.