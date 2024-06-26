Tompkins Square Park basketball courts get artistic makeover

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

NYC officials came together to celebrate the refurbishment and redesign of the basketball courts at Tompkins Square Park.

The courts reflect the artwork of Na Chainkua Reindorf, who is inspired by West African Folklore, utilizing her signature style and “all-seeing eye” motif that is prominent throughout her portfolio. The artwork at Tompkins Square Park represents the women’s gaze, vision and power.

Reindorf, NYC Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue, Glossier Chief Executive Officer Kyle Leahy, WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert, WNBA player Brionna Jones, representatives from Project Backboard, and elected officials gathered at the park to celebrate the redesign.

“We are delighted to celebrate our partnership with Glossier, Project Backboard, and renowned artist Na Chainkua Reindorf to refurbish and redesign the basketball courts in Tompkins Square Park,” said Commissioner Donoghue. “This partnership brings together creativity and community spirit to enliven the courts and spread an important message about women’s empowerment in sports. NYC Parks is excited to continue bringing public art to New Yorkers in this park and around the city, and I look forward to seeing the positive impact this partnership will have on our NYC communities.”

The upgrades were made possible through the NYC Parks’ Adopt-a-Park program. This initiative not only revitalizes playgrounds, but also transforms New York City as a whole.

“We’re thrilled to unveil this stunning court refurbishment project in partnership with Na Reindorf, Project Backboard, and the NYC Parks Department,” said Leahy. “As the beauty partner of the WNBA, this work of public art is an extension of our efforts over the past few years: celebrating women in sport and bringing people together. We’re grateful to bring this to life with our incredible partners in the city that Glossier calls home, just one year after we shot an award-winning WNBA campaign on these exact Tompkins Square Park courts.”

“The relationship with Glossier continues to highlight unity and celebrate women in sports,” said Commissioner Engelbert. “Tompkins Square Park set the scene for our Stretch campaign with Glossier, and by refurbishing the venue alongside Project Backboard, we’re reminded of our partnership’s enduring impact and outward extension to the community.”

“I’m thrilled to collaborate with Glossier and the WNBA in my capacity as an artist,” said Reindorf. “Their dedication to empowering, uplifting, and inspiring women resonates deeply with the themes I explore in my art practice. These very themes served as the inspiration for this artwork, which features an unblinking eye that gazes back. The intention is to address power imbalances often associated with the act of looking. It’s about reclaiming agency and challenging societal norms. Moreover, I’m incredibly excited about the artwork’s translation to this scale as it ignites new modes of engagement. I can’t wait to see how it resonates with the community. Many thanks to Project Backboard and NYC Parks Department for making this happen.”