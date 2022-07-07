Bike-riding gunman in Brooklyn executes man at intersection: cops

Detectives in Brooklyn are looking for the bike-riding gunman who shot and killed a 37-year-old man at an intersection Wednesday night.

Police said the execution happened at about 10:56 p.m. on July 6 at the corner of Classon and Atlantic Avenues in Prospect Heights.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police determined that the unidentified victim, who was riding along with a 27-year-old female driver inside a Jeep Grand Cherokee, was hit as the vehicle was stopped at a red light.

According to law enforcement sources, the bike-riding shooter pedaled up on the passenger’s side of the SUV and fired multiple shots, then pedaled from the scene.

The female driver attempted to drive away from the location, but struck an object near 619 Classon Ave. and came to a stop, police reported.

Officers from the 77th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the shooting, found the 31-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest and leg.

EMS rushed him to Kings County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

The female driver, meanwhile was also brought to Kings County Hospital for a medical evaluation; she did not sustain any visible injuries, and was listed in stable condition, authorities said.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.