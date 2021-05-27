Brooklyn infant dies after parent accidentally rolls over him in bed: NYPD

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Two Brooklyn parents are mourning the loss of their 1-month-old baby in what appears to be a horrific accident on Thursday morning.

Officers from the 75th Precinct found Deion Myers unconscious and unresponsive while responding to a 911 call at a home on Belmont Avenue near Fountain Avenue in Cypress Hills at about 3:42 a.m. on May 27.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police believe Myers was sleeping in his parents’ bed when one of them accidentally rolled over him. There were no obvious signs of trauma to his body, law enforcement sources said.

Responding EMS units rushed Myers to Brookdale University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His body was transferred to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

No charges have been filed in the case, and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

The city’s Department of Health advises parents never to share their bed with their baby. Infants should be kept in a separate sleeping area, such as a crib, near the parents’ bed for the first 6-12 months.