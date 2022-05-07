Brooklyn man booked for brutal murder of 18-year-old girlfriend in apparent domestic dispute

A Brooklyn man faces murder charges for allegedly killing his 18-year-old girlfriend in his apartment on Friday morning.

Dylan Diaz, 26, of West 6th Street in Mapleton is accused of killing Damaris Maravilla, 18, during an apparent dispute, law enforcement sources said.

Officers from the 62nd Precinct, in responding to a 911 call for assistance at the location, found Maravilla with severe trauma to her body lying on a bed in Diaz’s apartment at about 10:14 a.m. on May 6.

Citing law enforcement sources, NBC New York reported that Maravilla was the mother of a 6-month-old baby whom she shared with Diaz.

Responding EMS units pronounced Maravilla dead at the scene. Her body was transferred to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

Diaz was taken into custody at the scene, and later booked on murder charges, police said. The investigation remains ongoing.

If you or someone you love is a victim of domestic violence, seek help. Call 911 to report violence or an impending threat, or call the 24-hour Safe Horizon Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-621-4673.