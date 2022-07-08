Brooklyn man’s death ruled a homicide after he was found with trauma in his home in June: NYPD

A Brooklyn man died of his injuries after he was found with trauma in his apartment last month.

According to police, at 1:40 p.m. on June 18 officers from the 71st Precinct conducted a wellness check at an apartment at 488 Lefferts Avenue. Upon their arrival, police found 39-year-old Michael Syndor in the apartment with trauma to his head and face.

Syndor was rushed to NYC Health & Hospitals/Kings County by paramedics and ultimately died of his injuries on July 3.

The incident has been ruled a homicide by the Medical Examiner. No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.