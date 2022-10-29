Brooklyn man shot into abdomen, walks into nearby hospital for treatment

Brooklyn detectives are working to piece together clues surrounding an early-morning shooting on Saturday.

Police said the victim, a twenty-something man, walked into Brookdale University Hospital, at the corner of Rockaway Parkway and Church Avenue in Brownsville, at about 5:26 a.m. on Oct. 29 with a bullet wound to his abdomen.

The victim is now undergoing treatment for his injuries, which are not considered life-threatening, law enforcement sources said.

Other than that information, police sources did not have any other details about the shooting — such as the exact location where the victim had been shot or the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

Police also did not have any information about a description of the shooter.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.