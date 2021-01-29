Brooklyn man shot to death inside living room of apartment: cops | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Detectives are looking for the perpetrator who pulled the trigger on a 24-year-old man and left him dead inside his Brooklyn apartment early Friday morning.

The slaying happened at about 12:54 a.m. on Jan. 29 inside an apartment within the Farragut Houses, a NYCHA development at 237 Nassau St. in Fort Greene.

Officers from the 84th Precinct and NYPD PSA 3, in responding to a 911 call about the shooting, found the 24-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his torso.

Paramedics rushed him to nearby Brooklyn Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have withheld the victim’s identity, pending family notification.

Law enforcement sources said the motive for the shooting remains unknown. Detectives have yet to obtain a description of the shooter.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.