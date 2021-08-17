Video shows two Brooklyn mass shooters who injured eight at party

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police released video footage of two men responsible for a mass shooting in Brooklyn early on Monday morning that left eight people injured.

Law enforcement sources said the duo opened fire on a group of between 100 and 150 people who were gathered outside the Roosevelt Houses at 927 DeKalb Ave. in Bedford-Stuyvesant at about 12:26 a.m. on Aug. 16.

According to authorities, the crowd had been listening to music early in the morning when the two gunmen arrived on the scene inside a four-door sedan. The suspects then got out of the vehicle, approached the group and began firing numerous shots.

Police did not immediately know who, if anyone, the shooters targeted.

After spraying the crowd with gunfire, the gunmen got back inside the sedan and fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Officers from the 81st Precinct and EMS responded to the incident. They determined that eight people had been injured, but listed in stable condition. The injured are as follows:

A 22-year-old woman was grazed in the nose, and treated for her injuries at Brookdale University Hospital.

A 21-year-old woman was shot in the right thigh; she was treated at Brookdale Hospital.

A 19-year-old woman was wounded in her left thigh; she was treated at Brookdale Hospital.

A 23-year-old man took a bullet to his shoulder. He was taken to Woodhull Hospital.

A 27-year-old man was shot in the chest, and rushed to Kings County Hospital.

An 18-year-old woman took a bullet to her right shoulder, and was taken to Kings County Hospital.

An 18-year-old man was shot in the right thigh; he was brought to Kings County Hospital;

An 18-year-old woman was shot in the torso, and treated at Woodhull Hospital.

Though it was a warm August evening, the two shooters were spotted on security camera footage bundled up in sweatpants and hooded sweatshirts. One of the suspects wore all black clothing, while the other wore a purple outfit. Both suspects also wore matching face masks.

The footage also shows the suspects’ getaway vehicle, a dark-colored, four-door sedan.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.