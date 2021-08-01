Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Democratic mayoral candidate and Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams and Council member Francisco Moya stood at the scene of the Corona, Queens mass shooting on Sunday afternoon to demand action.

Caution tape still billowed in the wind as throngs of NYPD officers continued to dash about the 4-block radius of 99th Street and 38th Avenue on the afternoon of Aug. 1 following the nighttime shooting carried out by two masked men in gang-related violence on July 31, according to police.

Adams, a former police officer, appeared physically shaken shortly after arriving at the scene on Sunday, apparently appalled by the attackers’ disregard for human life.

Conversing with NYPD Chief of Department Rodney Harrison, Adams looked out at the long stretch of roadway from where the gunmen had wreaked havoc with a hail of bullets, injuring ten.

Facing a legion of media cameras, Adams called for a new Joint Guns & Gangs Task Force in hopes of quelling the reign of terror brought about by gun violence over the last year.

“This level of extreme violence should be unimaginable for New York, but it is now our disturbing reality. We need a guns and gangs task force that goes beyond the work of the task force already in place and creates unprecedented coordination between all levels of government—and we need it now,” Adams said. “Our challenge is not just the number of guns on the street, but also the gang and crew violence that leads to so many of our shootings. These problems must be addressed together through precision policing supported by intelligence gathering and access to information, including all government databases.”

Adams believes that officers currently performing desk duties must brought onto the street in order to aid with public safety.

The proposed Joint Guns and Gangs Task Force would mandate greater resources regarding gun investigations, permitting federal agencies to work together more effectively with local and State law enforcement to track illegal gun sales, find local buyers and sellers of guns in order to prevent firearms from reaching the street level.

City Council Member Francisco Moya also rallied around Adams’ request for action, stating that never before had he feared walking in his hometown of Corona until now.

“This needs to stop. The uptick in gun violence has been a reality of daily life in the outer boroughs and for communities of color,” Moya said. “This is not just a Manhattan problem and concerns about scaring away tourists. Gun violence has been plaguing the safety of our families, children and seniors. We are trying to survive the COVID-19 pandemic — and a gun violence pandemic.”