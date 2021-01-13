Adams leads fundraising pack with $8.6M in battle fodder for mayoral campaign | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Mayoral candidates are registering their fundraising efforts with current Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams was ahead with $8.6 million after funds are matched eight-to-one.

City Comptroller Scott Stringer was close behind touting up to $8.3 million after matching funds from the Campaign Finance Board while former CitiGroup exec Ray McGuire has $5 million up to 3,700 donor and without the advantage of the matching funds program.

Former Civilian Complain Review Board chair Maya Wiley announced $3 million in her coffers with 75% of 7,000 different donors contributing less than $100, the campaign said.

“Our people-powered campaign has the momentum to go all the way,” Stringer said. “I am so proud of the coalition we’ve built and the support we’ve earned along the way – every virtual town hall, every meeting, every dollar of support brings us closer to City Hall and a better, fairer City for all of us. We need a mayor with the vision and the skills to bring our city back. I am running for mayor to manage the hell out of this town – and show how progressive government can help us overcome our toughest challenges.”

With only six months to go before the June 22 Democratic primary, Wiley, Stringer, Adams and McGuire will not be the only ones on the ballot. Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Shaun Donovan and Dianne Morales are on the ballot as well.

Donovan announced that he will have $2.5 million on hand.

Former Sanitation commissioner Kathryn Garcia announced late on Wednesday that $300,000 had been raised by their campaign in the three months since she went public with her intention to run from about 1,500 donors. She does not qualify for matching funds at this point.

“Our campaign for the future of New York City is growing faster and faster every day–and I am so proud that we are the first to reach this critical fundraising goal,” Borough President Eric Adams said. “Every-day New Yorkers from every corner of the city are supporting the campaign because they want someone with the vision, leadership and lived experience to deliver for them and deliver on the promise of our great city. I know what it is like to live with hardship, and I will bring that blue collar mindset to City Hall to bring this city back stronger than ever, especially for those who need help the most.”

McGuire’s campaign is also participating in the Campaign Finance Board’s matching funds program in that he will not be accepting money from New York City taxpayers, but for every $3.6 million he spends, the spending cap for participants receiving money from the city would be raised to nearly $11 million. If his spending were to reach $22 million, the cap would be lifted from all candidates in the matching funds program.

Correction: the original version of this story noted Stringer as taking the fundraising lead with $8.3 million. It would appear Adams is ahead with $8.6 million. We regret the error.