Brooklyn murder mystery: Suspect sought for murdering woman in domestic incident

Detectives in Brooklyn are looking for the suspect behind the mysterious death of a woman found fatally stabbed in her bedroom on Saturday morning.

Theresa Gregg, 37, was found with puncture wounds about her neck and body inside her apartment above a grocery store at 356 Bedford Ave. in Williamsburg at 8:22 a.m. on May 13.

Sources familiar with the case said the homicide appears to be domestic in nature, and a man known to be associated with Gregg remains at large as of Sunday morning. Police sources did not disclose the possible relationship between Gregg and the suspect.

Officers from the 90th Precinct discovered Gregg as they responded to a 911 call from a family member. EMS units pronounced Gregg dead; it’s not clear how long her body had been at the location prior to discovery.

Her body was transferred to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy to confirm the cause of death.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.