Brooklyn rapist chatted with victim before attacking her in apartment building: cops

Cops are looking for a Brooklyn rapist who violently attacked a 23-year-old woman inside an apartment building last month.

Police released video footage Saturday morning of the suspect sought for the Dec. 18, 2021 attack, which occurred at about 2:14 a.m. at 1024 Montgomery St. in Crown Heights.

Just before the sexual assault, cops said, the creep had engaged in a conversation with the victim on the streets. She eventually invited the suspect into the building, and he followed her inside.

Once he was there, authorities reported, the suspect pulled out a knife and threatened the woman with harm. He then forced her into an elevator maintenance room, where he raped her.

Moments later, he fled the scene in an unknown direction, police said.

The incident was reported to the 71st Precinct. The victim was brought to a local hospital, where she was treated and released.

Police describe the suspect as a man with a dark skin tone and a blotchy complexion, standing about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing about 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, a blue hooded sweatshirt, black pants and multi-colored sneakers.

The video footage shows the perpetrator inside a McDonald’s restaurant at 1133 Eastern Pkwy. prior to the assault.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.