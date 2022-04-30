Vicious Brooklyn rapist choked out woman before sexually assaulting and robbing her: cops

Special victims detectives are on the hunt for a violent Brooklyn rapist who choked a young woman unconscious before sexually assaulting and robbing her earlier this week.

Police released on Saturday morning an image of the deviant responsible for the attack that occurred at 11:30 p.m. on April 21 inside the Ingersoll Houses public housing complex at 88 Monument Walk in Fort Greene.

According to law enforcement sources, the female victim and the suspect — identified only as Todd — went into the location, after which time the perpetrator asked to have sex with her. When she spurned his advances, cops said, Todd placed her in a chokehold, eventually knocking her unconscious.

Moments later, authorities said, the victim woke up to discover Todd raping her.

Following the attack, police noted, Todd forcibly removed the victim’s cellphone and $600 in cash, then took off and fled to parts unknown.

The incident was reported to the 88th Precinct. EMS rushed the victim to Interfaith Hospital for treatment of bruising and scratches to her neck.

Police described Todd as a Black man believed to be 27-years-old with a dark complexion and a medium build, standing about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing about 120 pounds. He has short dark braided hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a light green jacket and blue pajama pants.

Anyone with information regarding Todd’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.