Brooklyn

Brooklyn shooting leaves one man dead and another injured in broad daylight: NYPD

dsc_3888
Photo: Lloyd Mitchell

Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another injured in Brooklyn on Sunday afternoon.

According to the NYPD, officers responded to a 911 call regarding men shot at Fulton Street and Van Siclen Avenue at 1:36 p.m. on April 24. Upon their arrival, officers found 38-year-old Jeremy Santana with a gunshot wound to his torso, as well as a 62-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his hand.

Both men were taken by paramedics to Brookdale Hospital, where Santana was pronounced dead. The 62-year-old victim is in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

