Brooklyn shooting leaves man with bullet in his arm

Cops are looking for the suspect who shot a man in the arm in Brooklyn early Monday morning.

Police said the assault occurred at about 12:56 a.m. on April 18 at the corner of East 94th Street and Avenue L in Canarsie.

Officers from the 69th Precinct, while responding to a report of the shooting, found a 32-year-old man who sustained a bullet wound to his left arm.

EMS rushed the victim to Brookdale University Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

A source familiar with the case said the victim has been uncooperative with detectives looking into the shooting. Police have yet to ascertain a possible motive for the assault, or a description of the shooter.

No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, authorities said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.