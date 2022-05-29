Detectives are seeking the suspects behind two separate Brooklyn shootings in one hour that left a pair of men dead.

Law enforcement sources said the first murder happened in Bedford-Stuyvesant at about 11:25 p.m. on May 28, in front of a brownstone on the 300 block of Decatur Street.

Officers from the 81st Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about shots fired, found a 53-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive at the location, with a bullet wound to his head.

EMS rushed the man to Kings County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

Shortly after midnight, police found a 45-year-old man fatally shot in Little Caribbean, at the corner of East 35th Street and Church Avenue, at about 12:22 a.m. on May 29.

Donovan Davy, 45, who lived on nearby East 37th Street, suffered gunshot wounds to his neck and right leg, authorities said. Officers from the 67th Precinct located him at the intersection while responding to a 911 call about a person shot.

EMS rushed Davy to Kings County Hospital, where he was subsequently pronounced dead.

So far, no arrests have been made in either case, and the investigations remain ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the deadly shootings can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.