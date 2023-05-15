Brooklyn stabbing near apartment building leaves man dead

Brooklyn detectives are investigating a fatal stabbing in front of an apartment building on Sunday night.

Police said the victim, a 31-year-old man, suffered numerous stab wounds to his chest and abdomen in front of 229 East 18th St. in Prospect Park South at about 8 p.m. on May 14.

Officers from the 70th Precinct found the wounded man lying on the sidewalk while responding to a 911 call about the stabbing.

EMS rushed him to Kings County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

Law enforcement sources said no weapons were recovered from the scene. Sources familiar with the investigation believe the victim may have been involved in a verbal argument with an unidentified suspect moments before he was attacked.

No arrests have been made in the active and ongoing investigation, police noted.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.