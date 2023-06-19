The suspect behind a stabbing on board a J train at the Myrtle Avenue-Broadway station in Bushwick, Brooklyn on June 18, 2023.

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Brooklyn detectives need the public’s help in finding the suspect who stabbed a man during a dispute at a subway station early on Sunday morning — the second violent knife attack on the line in less than a week.

The NYPD released on Monday afternoon images and video of the perpetrator sought for Sunday’s attack, which occurred at about 2 a.m. on June 18 at the Myrtle Avenue-Broadway J train stop in Bushwick.

According to law enforcement sources, the suspect got into a verbal dispute with the victim, a 31-year-old man, as they rode a Queens-bound J train as it neared the station. Police sources did not provide information as to what sparked the argument.

Moments later, cops said, the beef turned bloody when the perpetrator pulled out a knife and repeatedly stabbed the victim in the chest.

Following the attack, authorities noted, the attacker fled out of the train car to onto the Myrtle Avenue-Broadway station, toward parts unknown. Police sources did not know whether he exited the station on foot, or hopped aboard another train at the stop.

Officers from the 83rd Precinct and NYPD Transit District 33 responded to the stabbing. EMS rushed the victim to Kings County Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Police described the suspect as a man with a light complexion and a beard, standing between 5 feet, 1 inch and 5 feet, 2 inches tall, who wore a dark, long-sleeved shirt, shorts and black-and-white sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Sunday’s assault occurred less than a week after a 36-year-old man was stabbed to death on board a J train at the Marcy Avenue station in Williamsburg. Police quickly apprehended the suspect the following day.

Meanwhile, detectives are also searching for the knife-wielding assailant behind three subway slashings at stations in Manhattan on Sunday afternoon. Two of the slashings occurred at the Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall station, and police said the perpetrator involved was seen heading into the adjacent Chambers Street station, also serviced by the J train.