Cops cuff youngsters for fatal Brooklyn crash

Police collared two young men in Brooklyn after they crashed into another car early Sunday morning, killing the other driver, according to authorities.

The duo allegedly smashed their Mercedes Benz E Class into the victim’s Nissan Altima on Third Avenue and 60th Street beneath the Gowanus Expressway, in Sunset Park, at 4:25 a.m. on Oct. 17.

Paramedics rushed the 42-year-old victim to NYU Langone Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The 19-year-old and 24-year-old suspects allegedly tried to make a run for it on foot, but cops caught up with them and took them into custody, according to NYPD.

Charges are still pending and the 24-year-old was brought to NYU Langone for minor injuries, police said.

Cops have not released victim’s identity as they still need to notify family.

The intersection below the busy elevated highway has seen 81 crashes since August 2011, injuring 139 over the past decade, according to data by the website NYC Crash Mapper.