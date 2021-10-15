Woman in serious condition after being hit by mini-van while crossing Brooklyn street

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A senior woman was said to be seriously injured after she was hit by a car in Brooklyn on Friday afternoon.

At around 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 15, a woman in her early to mid 60s was crossing Clarkson Avenue when she was struck by a mini-van driver. Witnesses say that the victim hit her head on the pavement, causing her to bleed.

The victim was taken to Kings County Hospital in serious but stable condition.

A video was posted on the Citizen App shortly after the incident. At this time, no further details could be confirmed by authorities.