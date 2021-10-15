Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s paper

AMNY Newsletter

Manage your settings.

Manage
Brooklyn

Woman in serious condition after being hit by mini-van while crossing Brooklyn street

By Emily Davenport & Lloyd Mitchell
0
comments
Posted on
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

A senior woman was said to be seriously injured after she was hit by a car in Brooklyn on Friday afternoon.

At around 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 15, a woman in her early to mid 60s was crossing Clarkson Avenue when she was struck by a mini-van driver. Witnesses say that the victim hit her head on the pavement, causing her to bleed.

The victim was taken to Kings County Hospital in serious but stable condition. 

A video was posted on the Citizen App shortly after the incident. At this time, no further details could be confirmed by authorities.

Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle @CitizenApp

Clarkson Ave & Bedford Ave 2:28:52 PM EDT

Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

 

About the Author

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC