Postal worker critically injured after speeding sedan slams into his ride in Brooklyn | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A U.S. Postal Service worker was critically injured Tuesday afternoon after the car he was driving was struck by an alleged speeding vehicle that blew a stop sign in Brooklyn, police officials said.

The other driver was apparently not injured in the spectacular crash that occurred at about 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 1 at the corner of East 105th Street and Avenue L in Canarsie.

Police say a grey Mercedes Benz, allegedly traveling at high speed northbound along East 105th Street, broadsided the postal worker’s Subaru Forester, which was heading east on Avenue L.

The impact caused the Subaru to smash into a parked Nissan pick-up truck before mounting the sidewalk and flipping onto its side against a brick wall.

Officers from the 69th Precinct and firefighters raced to the scene; it took rescuers 20 minutes to cut the postal worker out of the Subaru. He was rushed to Brookdale Hospital in critical condition with a severe head injury. His USPS uniform was visibly hanging on the door frame of his vehicle.

The driver of the Mercedes Benz remained on the scene, though charges were being considered.

The crash could be heard from blocks away, according to witnesses.

“It sounded like an explosion,” said one resident who didn’t want to be identified. “Then firemen came and they had to cut him out. It was horrible.”

“I live right here, that’s my neighbor, my daughter called me and said did you hear that mommy,” said Mercedes Narcisse, a neighborhood activist and candidate for City Council. “They drive too fast over here, I’m usually standing right here talking politics. You can’t believe it because it’s a place we stand and talk. The drag racing around here has to stop.”

The NYPD Collision Investigation Squad was on scene looking to determine the cause of the crash.