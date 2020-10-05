Four-year-old boy critically injured after van driver strikes him in Brooklyn

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A four-year-old boy riding a scooter across a Brooklyn avenue on Sunday night was critically injured after being struck by a van driver, police reported.

The boy, who was not immediately identified, was apparently riding his 3-wheel scooter into traffic in front of 2952 Gerritsen Ave. in Gerritsen Beach at 6:12 p.m. on Oct. 4 when he was struck by man behind the wheel of a white Chrysler minivan.

The impact sent the boy flying into parked cars, with his baseball cap ending up in the middle of the street, about 50 feet from the intersection of Seba Avenue.

Officers from the 61st Precinct and EMS raced the boy to Maimonides Hospital, where he was last reported in critical condition with multiple injuries.

The minivan driver remained at the scene as members of the NYPD Collision Investigation Squad probed the cause of the crash. It was not revealed where the parents were at the time of the boy crossing the street.

Residents stood and stared at the collision scene not believing that a local boy could be so seriously injured. Few people knew how the crash occurred.

It was the latest tragic collision between young pedestrians and drivers in Brooklyn. On Sept. 28, 7-year-old Ali Sama was struck and killed by an armored truck at the intersection of Bay 23rd Street and Bath Avenue when she apparently got away from her parents while riding a similar scooter.

On May 2, 2019, 3-year-old Emur Shavkator got away from his mother while riding a scooter on Bay 25th Street and Benson Avenue where he was struck and killed by a candy truck.