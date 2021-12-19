Suspect behind Brooklyn subway shooting fired at man during struggle stemming from a glance: sources

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Police released on Sunday a picture of the suspect behind a Brooklyn subway shooting on Saturday afternoon that left a 28-year-old man critically injured.

Law enforcement sources said the attack occurred on board a Manhattan-bound A train approaching the Grant Avenue station in City Line at about 3:10 p.m. on Dec. 18.

Citing information from witnesses, police said, the gunman got into a verbal dispute with the victim over an apparent glance. It’s not clear, sources said, who initiated the glance.

But the bad look led to the argument, which quickly escalated into a physical struggle, law enforcement sources said.

After the victim punched the suspect in the face, cops said, the perpetrator responded by pulling out a firearm and pulling the trigger three times. The victim suffered gunshot wounds to his arm, groin, abdomen and thigh area.

The suspect then fled in an unknown direction, NYPD sources said.

Officers from the 75th Precinct and NYPD Transit District 33 responded to the shooting. EMS rushed the victim to Brookdale University Hospital, where he was listed in critical but stable condition.

Police described the shooter as a man with a dark complexion believed to be 30 years of age, standing 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing dark-colored clothing.

Anyone with information regarding the gunman’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.