Brooklyn subway shooting leaves man injured; cops probe daytime gunfire at housing complex

A man suffered serious injuries after being wounded multiple times in a Brooklyn subway shooting on Saturday afternoon, police reported.

Law enforcement sources said the gunfire erupted on board a Harlem-bound A train approaching the Grant Avenue station on the Brooklyn/Queens border in City line at about 3:15 p.m. on Dec. 18.

Officers from the 75th Precinct and the NYPD Transit Bureau responded to the incident. EMS rushed the victim to a local hospital for treatment of injuries not considered life-threatening.

Sources said the victim may be a security guard.

It’s not clear, at this point in the ongoing investigation, what led to the gunfire. Police did not have a description of the suspected shooter.

Earlier on Saturday, a 20-year-old man was critically injured during another Brooklyn shooting, this time at a public housing complex in Canarsie.

According to sources, the victim suffered gunshot wounds to his head, chest and hand at the Breuklen Houses, at 10512 Farragut Road, at about 12:45 p.m. on Dec. 18.

EMS rushed the victim to Brookdale University Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

Based on preliminary information, cops were looking for three men who were seen fleeing along Glenwood Road shortly after the shots rang out. No arrests have been made in the case.

Brooklyn has seen a bullet-filled weekend thus far, as investigators were busy looking into a pair of homicides that happened on Friday night and early Saturday morning.

Two men were shot, one fatally, at a Canarsie intersection just after 10 p.m. on Dec. 17. The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

Hours later, a 30-year-old man was shot dead, allegedly by his girlfriend’s jilted lover, in Dyker Heights just after midnight on Saturday. Police arrested the suspect — Adam Thomas, 31, of the Bronx — for murder.