Brooklyn double shooting leaves man dead, another injured

Detectives are investigating a Brooklyn double shooting on Friday night that left a man dead and another injured.

Law enforcement sources said the incident happened at about 10:13 p.m. on Dec. 17 at the corner of Rockaway Parkway and Glenwood Avenue in Canarsie.

Officers from the 69th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about shots fired, found a 32-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his neck, and an unidentified man who took a bullet to his left shoulder.

EMS rushed both victims to Brookdale University Hospital, where the 32-year-old man later died of his injuries. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

The unidentified victim, meanwhile, was listed in stable condition — but authorities noted that he’s been uncooperative with detectives in providing information regarding what led up to the shooting.

The motive for the shooting remains unknown and under investigation. Police are looking for a suspect fleeing the scene, whom police described only as a man wearing all-black clothing and a Haitian flag bandana heading westbound on foot along Glenwood Avenue.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the double shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.