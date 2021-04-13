Dead man found behind the wheel inside parked car in Brooklyn | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police in Brooklyn are investigating the death of a 35-year-old man found behind the wheel of a parked car on Monday afternoon.

Officers from the 83rd Precinct made the discovery while responding to a 911 call at about 12:30 p.m. in front of a residence on Woodbine Street between Bushwick Avenue and Broadway in Bushwick.

According to law enforcement sources, the dead man sat behind the wheel of the vehicle, unconscious and unresponsive. There were no obvious signs of physical trauma on his body, sources said.

Responding EMS units pronounced the man dead at the scene. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

His body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.