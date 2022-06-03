Death of man found with head injury in Brooklyn ruled a homicide

Police are investigating the death of a man who was found outside of his Brooklyn home.

According to authorities, at 8:26 p.m. on May 25 police responded to a 911 call regarding an unconscious man in need of help in front of 257 Lexington Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers found 61-year-old Victor Vega lying on the ground with trauma to his head.

Paramedics rushed Vega to NYC Health & Hospitals/Kings County, where he died of his injuries on May 30. The Medical Examiner ruled Vega’s death as a homicide.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.