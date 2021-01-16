Homeless woman in Brooklyn charged with taking U.S. Postal Service truck on joyride | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A homeless woman faces burglary and auto theft charges for allegedly hopping into a stopped U.S. Postal Service truck in Brooklyn and going on a joyride on Friday night, police reported.

Law enforcement sources said Martha Thaxton, 21, jumped behind the wheel of the truck after its driver stopped to make a delivery at the corner of Fulton Street and Patchen Avenues in Bedford-Stuyvesant at about 6:05 p.m. on Jan. 15.

Cops said that Thaxton hit the accelerator and drove the truck westbound along Fulton Street. The truck’s driver then flagged down a passing police car and informed them of the theft.

Eyewitnesses to the caper were stunned by what they saw.

“She smacked a car at Fulton Street and Marcus Garvey [Boulevard]. The cops were giving chase,” Baines said.

“Probably the wildest thing I’ve ever seen on Fulton Street and that says a lot,” added Richard Smith.

According to police sources, the officers had the USPS driver join them as they pursued the stolen truck, which then crashed about 0.8 miles away into several other vehicles at the corner of Fulton Street and Kingston Avenue.

Thaxton allegedly jumped out of the truck and attempted to run, but was apprehended without incident by police. No items were reported stolen from the truck.

Cops charged Thaxton with burglary, grand larceny auto, criminal possession of stolen property, reckless endangerment, unauthorized use of a vehicle and a motor vehicle license violation.