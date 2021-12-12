Detectives probe deadly shooting outside Brooklyn apartment building

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police are investigating a deadly shooting outside a Brooklyn apartment building early Sunday morning that claimed the life of a 31-year-old man.

Officers from the 73rd Precinct found the victim shot multiple times in the torso near 8 Rockaway Ave. on the Bushwick/Ocean Hill boundary at about 3:08 a.m. on Dec. 12.

EMS rushed the victim to Brookdale University Hospital, where he died a short time later. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, law enforcement sources said.