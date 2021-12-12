Quantcast
Brooklyn

Detectives probe deadly shooting outside Brooklyn apartment building

Police are investigating a deadly shooting outside a Brooklyn apartment building early Sunday morning that claimed the life of a 31-year-old man.

Officers from the 73rd Precinct found the victim shot multiple times in the torso near 8 Rockaway Ave. on the Bushwick/Ocean Hill boundary at about 3:08 a.m. on Dec. 12.

EMS rushed the victim to Brookdale University Hospital, where he died a short time later. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, law enforcement sources said.

