Up-and-coming director to premiere first film ‘Psychic Vampire’ in Brooklyn in August

An up-and-coming director is premiering their new film in Brooklyn this summer.

Tate Hoffmaster teamed up with Brooklyn-based artist Dylan Mars Greenberg to make Hoffmaster’s new film “Psychic Vampire.” The film follows the story of Michael, who meets a group of friends online and ends up falling into a cult that worships a video game.

The film stars New York City actor and drag performer Bear Spiegel as well as Kaatia Fedrow, Bailey Monroe, Thunder Smith and Chloe Herman. Also in the cast is Troma’s Lloyd Kaufman, Lisa Terror, and Cinema Insominia’s Mr. Lobo.

With just $300 in hand, Hoffmaster made “Psychic Vampire” over the course of the week in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Many of the key scenes were filmed in New York City as well.

“‘Psychic Vampire’ was made for $300 during the dawn of the pandemic in Lancaster, PA in mainly a single location in 7 days. There was one reshoot, and one shoot day so that we could add talent with more of a name,” said Hoffmaster. “Preproduction, the idea and the script, took a month. I felt that I put my feelings for the pandemic and at the time Trump’s America into this film as well as others. Just 20 years back. I drew inspiration from Taika Waititi, Jared Hess, Vincent Gallo, Gaspar Noe, John Waters, Gregg Araki, Paul Thomas Anderson, and Mike Judge.”

To make the film, Hoffmaster explored the various cultures in gaming communities and practicing magic. As they were making the film, Hoffmaster also learned a lot about themselves in the process.

“Making the film really taught me a lot about myself and who I am. I made a film about understanding each other while keeping boundaries in mind. And that “cringe” is a concept,” said Hoffmaster. “To me, we made a really good movie and honestly one of the most fun weeks I had spent with friends.”

The premiere of “Psychic Vampire” will premiere at Lucky 13 Saloon, located at 644 Sackett Avenue in Brooklyn, on Aug. 4 at 8 p.m. The event will be hosted by Lisa Hammer of Adult Swim’s “The Venture Brothers” and Bronxnet’s “POX SHOW.” Tickets are $5 to attend and are available on Eventbrite.com.

Check out the trailer and an exclusive clip of “Psychic Vampire” below. Viewer discretion is advised.