Dispute ends with man shot at Brooklyn intersection: NYPD

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

What began as a street beef in Brooklyn on Friday night later ended with gunfire that left a man seriously injured, police said.

Cops are now looking for the suspect who shot his 26-year-old male rival following an argument at the corner of South 3rd and Roebling Streets in Williamsburg at about 9:21 p.m. on July 30.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police learned that the victim got into a fight with the shooter at the location. The gunman initially left the scene, but returned moments later armed with a gun.

Law enforcement sources said the suspect opened fire on the 26-year-old man, striking him in the right arm and chest, then fled the scene.

Officers from the 90th Precinct responded to reports of the shooting. EMS rushed the victim to Bellevue Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation. Police described the suspect as a Hispanic man in his 30s who wore a white shirt and red pants.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.