Firebugs in Brooklyn sought for torching parked school buses at night | amNewYork

Detectives in Brooklyn are looking for two young people who set fire to five parked school buses during a nighttime arson streak this month.

The NYPD released video footage on Friday night of the two alleged firebugs responsible for the pattern within East Flatbush and the confines of the 67th Precinct.

No injuries have been reported in connection with the arson streak. Each of the incidents occurred after school hours while the buses were parked and empty.

Cops said the first bus was torched at 8:22 p.m. on Nov. 1 at the northwest corner of Albany Avenue and Farragut Road, adjacent to Paerdegat Park. That same night, they also set fire to a second bus parked in front of apartment building at the corner of Avenue D and Schenectady Avenue at about 11 p.m.

Nearly two weeks later, on Nov. 12, the firebugs struck again, torching a school bus parked across from P.S. 208 along East 49th Street at about 12:54 a.m. Hours later, they set a school bus ablaze along East 45th Street, near P.S./I.S. 109, at about 6:16 p.m.

Finally, cops said, the duo torched a school bus parked in front of the St. Catherine-St. Therese Catholic Academy at 4410 Avenue D at 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 19.

During their investigation, detectives obtained the footage of the two alleged firebugs recorded inside a grocery store near P.S. 208 shortly before the early morning arson incident on Nov. 12.

Cops described the first suspect as a young woman with a dark complexion believed to be between 18 and 20 years of age, standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing about 170 pounds. She was last seen wearing a purple knit cap, a black shirt, black pants and black sneakers.

Her partner is described as a young man with a dark complexion believed to be between 18 and 20 years of age, standing between 5 feet, 10 inches and 6 feet tall, and weighing about 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, gray pants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.