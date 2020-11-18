Man dies of injuries following early-morning dispute in Brooklyn: NYPD | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is investigating the death of a man who was found on a Brooklyn street earlier this month.

According to police, at 3:10 a.m. on Nov. 7 cops responded to a 911 call regarding a dispute outside of 1622 Nostrand Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers found 62-year-old Lenford Johnson lying on the ground, unconscious and unresponsive, with trauma to his head.

EMS rushed Johnson to NYC Health & Hospitals/Kings County, where he ultimately died of his injuries on Nov. 10.

At this time, it is not immediately clear what the motive behind the dispute was. There are no arrests at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.