Human leg found in trash bag left on Brooklyn street: cops

Police found a leg in a trash bag on a street in East New York, Brooklyn on Monday — the second time in four days human remains had been discarded in the neighborhood.

The gruesome discovery occurred at about 4 p.m. on March 7 near the corner of Jamaica Avenue and Wyona Street.

According to law enforcement sources, several passersby saw a leg sticking out of a ripped trash bag at the location and called police for assistance.

Officers from the 75th Precinct responded to the incident along with EMS units. Upon further investigation, police discovered that the leg, which still had a sock on it, was located within a car tire discarded in the bag.

The remains were transferred to the Medical Examiner’s office for testing and identification.

It’s not known, at this point in the investigation, whether the incident was connected to the discovery of a human torso near the corner of Atlantic and Pennsylvania Avenues in East New York on the morning of March 3.

In that incident, police reported, a woman’s torso had been left inside of a large bag placed in a shopping cart.

Both investigations remain ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information about either case can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.