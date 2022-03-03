Woman’s torso found in shopping cart on Brooklyn street

The woman’s torso was found early Thursday morning inside a shopping cart on a Brooklyn corner.

Just before 1:45 a.m. on March 3, police say that a man was near the corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and Atlantic Avenue when he saw a large bag inside a shopping cart. He proceeded to push the cart, thinking there were groceries in the bag initially, and then decided to check the bag, inside of which was the torso of an unidentified adult woman.

Police responded to the scene at 1:46 a.m. that morning and have been canvassing the area for more body parts. The victim is believed to be a white or Hispanic woman.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.