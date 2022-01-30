Quantcast
Brooklyn

Man facing charges for allegedly killing mother in Brooklyn stabbing: NYPD sources

Officers from the 75 Precinct investigate a deadly Brooklyn stabbing at a home on Wyona Street in East New York on Jan. 29, 2022.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Charges are pending against a 40-year-old man accused of murdering his mother in a Brooklyn stabbing on Saturday afternoon, police sources said.

Detectives took the suspect into custody at the Wyona Street residence in East New York where he allegedly attacked his 61-year-old mother during an apparent domestic dispute on Jan. 29.

Officers from the 75th Precinct responded to the home at about 2:08 p.m. on Saturday, amid the ongoing snowstorm, after receiving a 911 call for a person in need of assistance.

Officers exit the Wyona Street home.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Upon arriving at the scene, law enforcement sources said, the officers found the 61-year-old woman inside the home with multiple stab wounds throughout her body.

EMS rushed her to Brookdale University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later. Police have withheld her identity at this time.

Police recovered the alleged murder weapon at the scene. 

Sources familiar with the ongoing investigation said there was no prior history of domestic violence reported at the home.

