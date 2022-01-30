Man facing charges for allegedly killing mother in Brooklyn stabbing: NYPD sources

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Charges are pending against a 40-year-old man accused of murdering his mother in a Brooklyn stabbing on Saturday afternoon, police sources said.

Detectives took the suspect into custody at the Wyona Street residence in East New York where he allegedly attacked his 61-year-old mother during an apparent domestic dispute on Jan. 29.

Officers from the 75th Precinct responded to the home at about 2:08 p.m. on Saturday, amid the ongoing snowstorm, after receiving a 911 call for a person in need of assistance.

Upon arriving at the scene, law enforcement sources said, the officers found the 61-year-old woman inside the home with multiple stab wounds throughout her body.

EMS rushed her to Brookdale University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later. Police have withheld her identity at this time.

Police recovered the alleged murder weapon at the scene.

Sources familiar with the ongoing investigation said there was no prior history of domestic violence reported at the home.