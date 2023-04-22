Quantcast
Brooklyn

Man questioned in deadly Brooklyn shooting near public housing complex

Detectives in Brooklyn are questioning a person of interest connected to a deadly shooting outside a public housing complex on Friday night.

Law enforcement sources said the homicide happened at about 11:06 p.m. on April 21 near the Ingersoll Houses, in the vicinity of Myrtle Avenue and St. Edwards Street in Fort Greene.

Officers from the 88th Precinct and NYPD PSA 3, in responding to a 911 call about the incident, found the victim, a 21-year-old man, with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso and right leg.

EMS rushed him to NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

During the investigation, officers took the person of interest, a 22-year-old man, into custody at the scene. Charges against him are pending the results of the ongoing investigation.

A firearm was located at the scene and recovered by police, it was reported.

